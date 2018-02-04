Guardiola defends sub snub amid City injury crisis

The City manager visited Turf Moor without seven injured players on Saturday and has recently complained that referees are not offering his players enough protection.



City also had a late pursuit of Leicester's Riyad Mahrez rebuffed by the Foxes before Wednesday's transfer deadline.

But Guardiola insisted that an elite development squad fixture on Friday evening was also a key factor behind his decision as he did not want to withdraw any of his youngsters from that game to travel with the first team.

"We didn't have any players," said Guardiola. "They are injured.



"I'd like to have 18 players and could have called on one of the second team, but they played yesterday. Others were injured.

"We decided not to bring someone onto the bench who played last night because they wouldn't have played. We will see at Leicester (on Saturday) how many are coming back."

However, Guardiola's selection drew widespread criticism, particularly from the television pundit and former Manchester United star Gary Neville who described the decision as a "joke.

Even without a series of key players including David Silva, Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus, City looked well on course for victory after Danilo's stunning 22nd minute opener.

However, Guardiola's men missed a catalogue of chances in the second half, the worst of which saw England forward Raheem Sterling miss a straightforward tap-in before he was substituted two minutes later.

And that error was punished after 82 minutes when Johann Berg Gudmundsson volleyed in a spectacular equaliser.

"That's football, the next time he will score," said Guardiola, who claimed that his substitution of Sterling was unrelated to his miss.

"Today there was one chance and that can happen. We will focus on the next day, focus on improving to become a stronger team. That happens.

"There were a lot of chances when we were there waiting for the last pass, or shot. Of course we are sad to drop two points but to come here and play as we did is almost impossible."