SCI sends 1000 needy to Umrah

The Charity sent 600 workers last year. In 2017, 610 pilgrims were sent as the Tayseer Umrah campaign, which targeted needy, and low-income groups who have never performed Umrah.

Abdulla Mubarak Al-Dukhan, Secretary-General, said that the Charity selected the workers from various institutions in all cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah. The buses transporting pilgrims moved from the headquarters of the main Charity in Semnan , while coordination with all the departments of the Charity in Madamah, Al-Dhaid, Khor Fakkan, Kalbaa and Dibba Al-Hasn, with the movement of buses carrying the passengers from the headquarters of the Department of Al-Dhaid.

He pointed out that the Board of Directors agreed after the studies conducted by the team of the Charity, that the pilgrims should be sent on a road trip through modern buses and air-conditioned, to reach the target number of 1000 pilgrims throughout the year, where those who are unable to apply to perform Umrah, and after studying the application, the visa is approved, the hotel is booked and all arrangements are made, indicating that the pilgrims have already arrived in the Holy Land and perform the rituals within 10 days, during which they stay in Al Madina and then move to Mecca to perform Umrah. He explained that the team of the Charity made arrangements for the stay of pilgrims in hotels near Al- Haram Al-Makki with a pocket money during the trip, and also provided them with all the aids they need, noting that there are supervisors who are present with the pilgrims familiar with the rituals, to answer their questions, since they have never performed the rituals before.

Bin Al Dukhan pointed out that the Charity has succeeded through the Tayseer Umrah project in delivering its message and humanitarian work by doing charity for God sake to help low income people to perform their religious duties, indicating that this is an opportunity to seize the benefits and earn the reward in their lives, and hope that the work of charity will continue by donors who extend and help them continue the charity work.

He pointed out that this year witnessed a number of Umrah campaigns which benefited families, university students and As’hab Alhimam. He explained that all trips were fully prepared for the convenience of the pilgrim to have the goal towards the reward through this duty. The pilgrims were happy to have a chance to visit Beit Allah Alharam through the provision of the SCI where they thanked the Charity for the good organisation of trips, and provide excellent atmosphere for the performance of Umrah.