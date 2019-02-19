SEC issues a decision to form “Social Workers License Committee”

Following the ratification of the minutes of the previous session, the council congratulated His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for the successful organisation and hosting the eighth edition of the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS), which has witnessed a remarkable success in accordance with the support and directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for the people with disabilities, and the follow-up of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, for providing the best services and the appropriate environment for the disabled to achieve further excellence and success at various levels.

Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Vice-Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee and Chairman of the Executive Committee of IWAS, thanked Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, for inaugurating the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports (IWAS) World Games Sharjah 2019, and all those who contributed to the success of IWAS inauguration. Dr. Bin Khadem stressed that the IWAS achieved the desired goals, where the UAE disabled people reflected their great level in achieving gold, silver, and bronze medals.

The council also congratulated on the success of the 9th edition of Sharjah Light Festival (SLF), which witnessed a great presence in a various locations. Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), said that the festival, which was held from 6 to 16 February 2019, has approved it development that witnessed a remarkable success. He also pointed out that the emirate will continue the spectacular lightshows that illuminated the emirate’s monuments.

As part of its agenda, the council reviewed the administrative decision No. 4 of 2019 to form a licensing committee of Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD). The term of membership in the Board will be three years, and may be extended for a similar period or periods. Those who have completed their membership may be reappointed.

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to promote family stability and provide housing for the citizens in a various regions of the emirate, the council has approved on the contract signing of the residential buildings in Debba Al Hisn. Engineer Khalifa Al Tunaiji, Chairman of Sharjah Department of Housing, stressed that the department takes into consideration the family stability, and the suitable environment and services within the housing units.

During the meeting, the council reviewed the amendments of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) on a draft law on the regulation of Sharjah Radio and TV Authority, and directed the Council to submit the draft law to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in preparation for its issuance.

The council approved on the Sharjah Sport Council's to operate the UAE TOUR 2019 in the emirate of Sharjah, which will tour around the regions of the emirate. The tour that will be held in the United Arab Emirates will contribute to highlight the important sports role, and the diversity of its features and facilities that are qualified to organise such an events.

The council reviewed the agenda of the opening session of the Sharjah Consultative Council’s fourth ordinary session of the ninth legislative chapter at the Council's headquarters, which will be held on Thursday, 21st November2019.