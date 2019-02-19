SCC discusses “Sharjah Airport Authority”, HFZA policy

During the meeting, the Council will discuss the policy of Sharjah Airport Free Zone Authority, and Al Hamriya Free Zone Authority (HFZA), in the presence of Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, member of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), Chairman of Seaports, Customs Authority, and Chairman of HFZA; and Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, and Sharjah Airport Free Zone Authority.