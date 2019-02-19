Al Zubarah District hosts a special introductory workshop for the Special Olympics 2019

The workshop was presented by Kulitham Al Matroushi, Chairman of the Community Integration Committee of the Local Executive Committee of the Emirate of Sharjah, one of the host cities of the Olympics, with the participation of a number of parents and supporters with mental disabilities from the players of Al Thiqa Club for the Disabled.

The workshop aimed at introducing the importance of the world event, which is being held for the first time in the Middle East, emphasising the role of intellectual disabled people and highlighting their achievements in the sports field.

The Workshop also highlighted the Committee's efforts in raising awareness of the event and its champions through a series of introductory workshops held in schools in the emirate and in the suburbs.