Shamsa Juma: Al Khalidiya Council organises ‘Yalsitna’ initiative

Shamsa Juma, Chairperson of the women’s committee of Al Khalidiya District Council, expressed her gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and to Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, for their support of women.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Shamsa said that Al Khalidiya District Council organised the first of its kind initiative at the level of the Emirate of Sharjah’s districts.

Shamsa added that the initiative came in line with the directives of Khalfan Saeed Al Marri, Chairman of Al Khalidiya District Council, his deputy Mohammed bin Jarsh and the members of the Council, to actuate the role of women in the council.

She concluded that the initiative aims to enhance communication among the women of the District, and to learn about its role and activities in addition to listening to the opinions and suggestions of women to meet their needs and to identify the most important obstacles facing them, especially the elderly and the indigent families.