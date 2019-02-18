Sharjah Parents Council organises workshop on tolerance

During the workshop, which targeted all segments of the community, Dr. Al Tunaiji talked about the importance of self-tolerance, which leads to one’s acceptance of his self.

He added that tolerance plays a crucial role in our life as it makes coexistence with others greatly accepted enumerating the different types of tolerance as self-tolerance, family tolerance, financial tolerance, professional tolerance and tolerance with God’s creatures.

The workshop focused on different topics: the real sense of tolerance, types of tolerance, levels of tolerance, why tolerance, the difference between tolerance and coexistence, how to be tolerant without passivism, and how to make others forgive you.

For her part, Badriya Al Ma’ini, Vice chairperson of Sharjah Parents Council, noted that the workshop was welcomed and accepted by the 40 participants from different sectors of society.