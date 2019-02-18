RAK Police Commander in Chief honours ‘shooting competition’ winners

The championship is held under the patronage of Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior and hosted by Sharjah Police in Al Dhaid.

Dubai Police team achieved 1359 points while Special Forces team came second with 1349 and Sharjah Police were third with 1334 points.

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander in Chief of RAK Police honoured the winners and applauded the participating teams.

He also highlighted the importance of the championship saying: “This annual championship is an important event for our police departments as it aims to build the capacities and develop the capabilities of our personnel to be able to better serve our communities and to maintain the safety and security of our nation.”