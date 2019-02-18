Mariam Al Suwaidi: “Making Change” Forum contributes to developing industrial sector

She affirmed that the SEDD, by holding the Forum, which was launched at the Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences (SCASS), underlines the importance of cooperation and counselling among the experts and an embodiment of the efforts aiming to enhance integration, cooperation and coordination to push the wheel of promoting and advancing the mechanisms of the economic work in the Sharjah forward.

She added that organising such forums, which address ways of developing the industrial situation in the emirate, is an ideal opportunity to exchange views, ideas and suggestions among the various public and private agencies, and searching for innovative solutions to face challenges in an attempt to develop clear frameworks of the industrial environment according to the requirements of economic development in Sharjah.

Al Suwaidi elaborated that SEDD has been keen to adopt a clear strategy to improve the industrial investment in the emirate to contribute to placing Sharjah on the economic map to achieve sustainable economic development.

Al Suwaidi commended the role of the Forum and the participants in augmenting the industrial development in the Emirate of Sharjah through the developmental projects and maximisation of government investment in these projects. She stressed the need to strengthening constant cooperation between SEDD and the other government agencies to unite efforts to simplify procedures that can achieve the sustainable economic development in Sharjah.