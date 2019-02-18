Rahmaniya District Council organises a lecture on tolerance

  • Monday 18, February 2019 in 9:05 PM
  • Part of the lecture on tolerance
Sharjah 24: Al Rahmaniya District Council, an affiliate of the Districts and Villages Affairs Department (DVAD) in Sharjah, has organised a lecture on tolerance, at the District’s headquarter in Sharjah.
The lecture was attended by Ahmed Abdullah Al Matroushi, Chairman of Al Rahmaniya District Council, and Ali Al Junaid, vice chairman of the council President, in addition to a large number of residents.
 
Presented by Fahad Heikal, a certified trainer in happiness, positivity and self-development, the lecture focused on the role of the family in building a tolerant society and promoting tolerance among the family members.
 
He pointed out that tolerance is a demand for establishing stability and psychological and community adaptation, pointing out that the UAE, through the Declaration of 2019 as Year of Tolerance, offers a model for tolerance in society and family, unlike tolerance for others, calling for the dissemination of the culture of tolerance among family members. 