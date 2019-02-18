Mohammed Khalfan excels at Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services

His teachers still remember him as an easy-going and helpful student who never let his disability define him and his ambitions, gaining him the love and respect of his colleagues and teachers alike.

Working now as an assistant teacher at Al Wafa School for Capacity Development at SCHS, Mohammed stressed the importance of the support he received from SCHS and his family as well as the self-belief he had. This helped him achieve his ambitions and to become an active member of the society who is now taking part in raising the awareness and helping other people of disabilities achieving their potentials.

During his student years, Mohammed memorised four chapters of the Holy Quran and won several local and regional awards.

Mohammed is always keen on participating in various activities run by SCHS and is an advocate of the inclusion of people with disabilities in various sectors of the society.