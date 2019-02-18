Sharjah Police holds a workshop on ‘A Police Station in your phone’ app

The workshop aimed at raising the awareness with regards of the uses and benefits of the Sharjah Police smart app “A Police Station in your phone”.

The workshop, attended by Captain Huwaiden Al Kitbi, head of the community police section at the Industrial area Police station, was delivered in Arabic, English and Urdu to ensure communicating the message of the workshop to all workers at the participating entities. It highlighted the important features and useful services of the app.

In conclusion, the Community Police Department honoured the participating entities and presented to the attendees issues of the Sharjah Police “Policeman” magazine and a number other informative leaflets to further inform the public of the services provided by the police in general and the smart app in particular.