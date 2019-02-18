Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi honours outsatnding employees of Sharjah Police

Held at the UAE Martyrs Hall at the Police Headquarters, the honouring is based on the methodology of motivation and reward of outstanding employees in various fields adopted by the Sharjah Police, and is in line with the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior to ensure the provision of all administrative services in accordance with the standards of quality, efficiency and transparency.

Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi hailed the distinguished efforts of the honourees in carrying out the duties entrusted to them with all devotion, sincerity and contributing to the fullest to achieving the objectives of the leadership.