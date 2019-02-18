Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi honours outsatnding employees of Sharjah Police

  • Monday 18, February 2019 in 7:59 PM
Sharjah 24: Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, honoured Lieutenant Rashid Al Khayyal, from the Strategy and Performance Development, and Programmer Yahya Orais Mohammed, from the Department of Electronic Services, Sharjah Police Department for their efforts in carrying out the tasks assigned to them.
Held at the UAE Martyrs Hall at the Police Headquarters, the honouring is based on the methodology of motivation and reward of outstanding employees in various fields adopted by the Sharjah Police, and is in line with the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior to ensure the provision of all administrative services in accordance with the standards of quality, efficiency and transparency.
 
Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi hailed the distinguished efforts of the honourees in carrying out the duties entrusted to them with all devotion, sincerity and contributing to the fullest to achieving the objectives of the leadership.