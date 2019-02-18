SCCI pulls down curtain on ‘Spring Promotions 2019’

Mohamed Ahmed Amin, Director General of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, affirmed SCCI’s keenness to organise and launch qualitative initiatives that enhance the growth of Sharjah's economy by supporting the business sector and empowering its positive abilities and practices towards a sustainable economy in cooperation with the Chamber's government and private economic partners.

These initiatives are aimed to enhance Sharjah's reputation as an attractive economic, tourism and cultural hub on the world tourism map through the constant development of its seasonal activities, which are among the most important attractions for both investors and tourists.

Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, General Coordinator of Spring Promotions pointed out that the event continues to achieve its objectives by successfully contributing to the development of the emirate's economy, enhancing the partnership between the public and private sectors and launching initiatives and campaigns supporting the commercial and tourism sectors.

The “Spring Promotions 2019” attracted thousands of visitors and shoppers who enjoyed the distinctive promotions launched by the participating outlets, and benefited from the 80% offers and discounts, and the wide range of valuable prizes, gifts and coupons.