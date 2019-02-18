Cantwell: The future needs our youth to be innovative

The workshop addressed the latest innovations in the aerospace industry and aimed at encouraging students in the UAE and in Sharjah in particular to have an interest in aerospace industry.

“We want them to look into new ways of introducing innovation into the industry.” Dr. Cantwell said in an exclusive interview with “Sharjah 24” after the workshop.

He further added, “We are interested in short and long term innovation opportunities as these areas of innovation are important to the UAE because of the country’s interest in aerospace.”

Dr. Wesley concluded the interview highlighting the importance of such innovations on some of the manufacturing technologies already existing here in the UAE such as Strata, a company that manufactures large parts for Airbus and Boeing.

The event took place at Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences.