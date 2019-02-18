AED12 billion value of contract building permits in SM, 2018

He pointed out that the Municipality’s engineering and building sector is keen to keep pace with this economic movement, and to contribute to supporting the development process and the economic renaissance, as well as the high-quality projects the emirate is implementing.

He added that the engineering and building sector has made many achievements in various fields during 2018, including the development of infrastructure and services that keep pace with all the emirate's unprecedented growth in the urban field due to the increase in population. He elaborated that the contractual value of building permits issued during last year reached more than AED 12 billion in Sharjah.

Eng. Al Suwaidi contuinued: "The Engineering Permits Index has improved significantly compared to previous years with an average of 5 working days. The percentage of transactions submitted electronically was 41% last year.

"The Star Rating application, an automated system designed to evaluate engineering consulting firms and construction contractors operating in the Emirate of Sharjah, will be used to measure indicators that affect the quality of work in engineering, such as managerial qualification, professional experience and compliance with laws and regulations for practicing the profession," Al Suwaidi concluded.