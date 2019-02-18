SPEA concludes ‘Continues School Improvement Forum’

The Forum was attended by Dr. Muhadditha Yahya Al Hashimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Private Education Authority; Ali Al Hosani, Director of Sharjah Private Education Authority; Dr. Amr Abdel Hamid, Director of the Sharjah Research Academy; Australian Council for Educational Research; and a number of schools principles.

Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi stressed the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in supporting and providing the suitable educational environment in the field of education, which aims on effecting the learning strategies and developing skills to achieve the ambitious of our leadership’s wise vision.

The meeting focused on a number of themes that focused on areas of improvement, planning and implementation mechanisms to reach the required outputs.