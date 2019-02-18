Expo 2020 Dubai, Sheraa support young innovators

The tailored program set to begin its first session this month, is for those already enrolled in the existing Expo Live University Innovation Programme, where innovators will be mentored by Sheraa’s in-house team of experts to develop skills and strategies, that can be used within all phases of a new company’s growth. The program, which runs from February 2019 to April 2019, will provide educational sessions that include both theoretical and practical components on ideation, validation and product development.

“Entrepreneurship plays an influential role in the economic growth of a country and harnessing it can contribute to a prosperous society. We are extremely excited to support Expo Live with their goal to inspire future generations on their potential to positively impact the environment and generate real social value. Sheraa takes pride in supporting start-ups and is keen to offer solutions that directly affect productivity, wellbeing and overall contribution to the economy.” said Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sheraa.

Participants will explore a range of topics, including market research, pitch training, story mapping, persona creation, vision & goal setting, and defining product features of the Minimum Viable Product (MVP).

Fatma Ibrahim, Assistant Manager, Expo Live at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “We are proud to support young innovators across the UAE through the University Innovation Programme, and this marks another significant step in their development.

“The Sheraa programme will provide invaluable knowledge and guidance to our student teams, as they develop creative solutions to global challenges that affect the region. This initiative is bringing to life the Expo 2020 Dubai theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, and we can’t wait to see what our young innovators will achieve next.”

Following the completion of this program, participants will be given a one-month period to implement what they learnt, after which, Sheraa will host a graduation day to celebrate their achievements, pitch their start-ups, and showcase their MVPs to a panel of Sheraa experts. Graduation certificates will be handed out to all applicants.