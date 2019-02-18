Sharjah Ruler presides SPAA’s preparatory meeting

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness welcomed the members of the Board and stressed the importance of their role in achieving the plans, and activate the role of the artistic academy. His Highness also pointed out to join efforts to complete all administrative, academic, technical and logistical aspects.





His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah referred to the role of the Academy that aims to qualify students and enhance their artistic skills, and provide a fertile environment for creativity through affording the necessary and administrative facilities to present the theatrical performances.





The meeting also discussed the roles of Academy’s members, future conditions, and a number of administrative and academic issues in order to take the appropriate decisions.





The Board announced the competition on designing a logo for the SPAA. All the creators within UAE have the opportunity to participate through the website www.spaa.ae and win AED 10,000, no later than 28 February 2019.





On the sidelines of the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi inspected the building of Sharjah Performing Arts Academy, where he listened to a detailed explanation by Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Directorate of Public Works (SDPW), about the Academy's Roman theater with the highest international standards, besides the facilities, halls and studios that are equipped with high quality audio, video and optical technology.



