SCI inspects 450 refugee camps, 78 mosques in Bangladesh

Mohammed Hamdan Al Zari, Director of Projects and Guarantees at the Charity, said that the visit was aimed at identifying the efficiency of the work of the implemented projects, and those that are still in force, to knowing the percentage of implementation achieved in the last period. Explaining that the delegation also stood on the size of the needs of projects implemented for many years, and know the need for maintenance and to determine whether there have been failures or not.

He pointed out to the growing interest in these projects, their care and the usefulness they provide to their beneficiaries. He pointed out that the mosques that have been implemented in Bangladesh contribute to providing the Muslims with many services other than performing the duties which are centers for receiving religious and public sciences, and the establishment of religious and cultural seminars, making it full of good and cleanliness for every Muslim, as well as a visit to the wells implemented by the Charity in Bangladesh, which helped many in need of the most important elements of life, and who expressed their happiness with the kind care of the management of the Charity for its projects in Bangladesh.

Al-Zari pointed out that the delegation also visited the refugee camps of Rohingya in Bangladesh, and was reassured about their situation and their needs. He pointed out that the Charity spares no effort to do good and spread the culture of charity work among the various countries and is keen to follow up on its internal and external projects, according to the criteria have been followed since the establishment, which earned the achievement that is increasing year after year.

He pointed out that such projects that Muslims need in many aspects of their lives, which have a distinctive mark in improving the reality of current generations and benefiting the next generation, thanking the benefactors and their leading role in reviving the values of cooperation and humanitarian work that produced such projects internally and externally.