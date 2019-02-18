SRTA is the official carrier of IWAS World Games Sharjah 2019

Mohammed Al Buraimi, Director of Technical Services Department, said: "The SRTA was the official carrier of this region's most important sporting event. The Transport Committee has developed a comprehensive plan to ensure safe and easy transport for the participating teams and event attendees.

Twenty-three of the best drivers of the Authority were discharged to supervise and coordinate between the participants; in addition, 40 drivers were unloaded at the highest level of professionalism for 20 buses with a luxury VIP transport with outstanding drivers.

Al Buraimi pointed out that the call center of the Authority was ready to receive and execute all requests and calls from the club's competitors who have been competing to reserve all types of vehicles.