SRTA is the official carrier of IWAS World Games Sharjah 2019

  • Monday 18, February 2019 in 12:32 PM
Sharjah24: Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has provided 20 buses to transport the participants to the The International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports (IWAS) World Games Sharjah 2019, as well as 15 luxury vehicles for VIP transport throughout the tournament days, which took place during the period from 10 to 16 February, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.
Mohammed Al Buraimi, Director of Technical Services Department, said: "The SRTA was the official carrier of this region's most important sporting event. The Transport Committee has developed a comprehensive plan to ensure safe and easy transport for the participating teams and event attendees.
 
Twenty-three of the best drivers of the Authority were discharged to supervise and coordinate between the participants; in addition, 40 drivers were unloaded at the highest level of professionalism for 20 buses with a luxury VIP transport with outstanding drivers.
 
Al Buraimi pointed out that the call center of the Authority was ready to receive and execute all requests and calls from the club's competitors who have been competing to reserve all types of vehicles.