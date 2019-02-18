Sharjah’s Souq Al Jubail announces the launch of new fish gill services

“We are truly delighted to step up our services and cater to our customer needs. People in the UAE appreciate the nuances of great food, which makes it important for us to elevate our offerings and experiences,” said Eng Hamid Al Zarouni, Director of Souq al Jubail.

Souq Al Jubail Fish Grill will be taking customer orders on weekdays from 11:00 am until 8:00 pm. Orders on Fridays start from 9:00 am to 11:00 am and resume between 2:00 pm and 8:30 pm. The service is exclusively available for customers that purchase fish purchased from the market.

The grill section extends over 548 square meters, including a waiting area, a fish preparation section that comprise of varied marinade ingredients, a zone for fish seasoning and one special area that holds the grills and ovens. The grill is located close to the fish cleaning and preparation area. It is developed keeping in mind latest design and technology specifications to ensure best services are provided to customers, which meets their tastes. In addition, great care is taken to maintain the highest standards of quality and cleanliness, as well as provide customers with a variety of ingredients and spices to season the fishes, which is accompanied with white rice.

“Our quality is what sets us apart, and our new service will present grilled fish as per the customer’s individual preferences. This will ensure that we continue living up to the positive expectations of our clients” added Eng Hamid Al Zarouni.

The market includes a fish auction area, located between the entrance of the fish sales department and the vegetable and fruit sales department. High perfusion, central ventilating and air conditioning techniques are used to provide a convenient shopping environment that is odour-free. The fishes pass a mandatory health check; to ensure they are of highest quality grades and comply with the best health standards. The process for quality check is undertaken by a competent staff from the Sharjah Municipality to ensure that the seafood comply with the healthcare regulations of the UAE.

Souq Al Jubail, strategically located in the heart of Sharjah City, is a fun family destination designed to meet the needs of citizens and residents for all types of meat and fresh fish, vegetables and fruits at competitive prices.

Global Commercial Fishing Industry market accounted for $240.99 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $438.59 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.88 per cent during the forecast period. Ample presence of different kinds of fish such as tuna, cord, and salmon, the expanding demand for a variety of seafood, and increasing awareness about the health benefits of seafood are the significant factors stimulating the commercial fishing industry market.