SM appraises participants of “Best Garden” competition

The competition aims to enhance individuals and institutions to enrich the aesthetic and civilisational aspects of the City of Sharjah and expand the green area in all parts of the city.

Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality affirmed that the competition is in line with the directives and vision of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah who directed making Sharjah houses green.

The competition is also in line with SM’s keenness to involve the community sectors in the greening efforts, adding that the previous editions of the competition have borne fruits and come out with tangible results that have positive impact on the emirate’s greening and plummeting air pollution, as well as decreasing temperatures.

The competition also seeks to initiate and promote an interest in gardening among residents and encourage citizens to pay more attention to agriculture and forestation and to apply creativity in the design of their home gardens.