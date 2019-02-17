Sharjah Police's ‘Fingerprints of Zayed’ organises "Bounty of Tolerance" initiative

"The initiative is an expression of the good deed established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in the fields of giving, social and humanitarian areas," said Lt. Horia Al Zarouni, head of the Zayed fingerprint team at Sharjah Police. She added that the initiative enhances the values of communication and interaction adopted by Sharjah Police in the field of voluntary and charity work.

For their part, the 600 beneficiaries of the initiative expressed their thanks and gratitude to the Sharjah Police and the members of the team for this good initiative, praising the distinguished social role the Sharjah Police play towards different segments of society.