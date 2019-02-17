Sharjah Police's ‘Fingerprints of Zayed’ organises "Bounty of Tolerance" initiative

  • Sunday 17, February 2019 in 9:10 PM
  • Part of the Sharjah Police’s “Bounty of Tolerance” humanitarian initiative
    Part of the Sharjah Police’s “Bounty of Tolerance” humanitarian initiative
Sharjah 24: Sharjah Police, representing fingerprints of Zayed Volunteer Team, organised the "Bounty of Tolerance" humanitarian initiative to express the spirit of tolerance and achieve the goals of the Sharjah Police that are consistent with the values of the Ministry of the Interior. The initiative team distributed food meals to workers residing in the emirate.
 "The initiative is an expression of the good deed established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in the fields of giving, social and humanitarian areas," said Lt. Horia Al Zarouni, head of the Zayed fingerprint team at Sharjah Police. She added that the initiative enhances the values of communication and interaction adopted by Sharjah Police in the field of voluntary and charity work.
 
For their part, the 600 beneficiaries of the initiative expressed their thanks and gratitude to the Sharjah Police and the members of the team for this good initiative, praising the distinguished social role the Sharjah Police play towards different segments of society.