Sharjah Police’s Labour Crisis Management holds 2nd meeting

  • Sunday 17, February 2019 in 8:48 PM
Sharjah 24: At the headquarters of the Sharjah Police General Command, the Labour Crisis Management Team in Sharjah held its second meeting in 2019, under the chairmanship of Lieutenant-Colonel Dr. Hamdan Rashid Al-Taniji, Vice-Chairman of the team, in the presence of a number of the team’s members.
The coordination meeting, which included a number of members from various governmental entities and institutions, came within the framework of cooperation and coordination among the various participating parties.
 
During the meeting, the members have also reviewed a number of recommendations and decisions.
 
The participants have also discussed a number of topics on the meeting’s agenda, which aim to raise the level of services aimed at preserving the rights of workers according to the best international practices.
Concluding the meeting, the participants thanked the Sharjah Police for holding this important coordinating meeting which comes within the framework of coordination and exchanging of views on various topics related to labours . 