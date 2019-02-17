Sharjah Ruler briefed on MAALD's rangeland strategy

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, met on Sunday, at the Ruler's office, with the delegation of the Municipal Affairs, Agriculture and Livestock Department (MAALD), headed by Salem Mohammed Al Naqbi, Chairman of the Department, reviewing the strategy of the Department of the rangeland.

During the meeting, the delegation thanked His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his constant support to the Department in various fields, highlighting the Emirate’s vision, in line with the wise leadership, to serve their citizens in all fields.

The delegation briefed His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah on the Department’s vision, mission, and objectives.

The strategy aims at providing food for livestocks, promoting sustainable development of pastoral resources, developing research to improve the quality of services provided to livestock breeders, as well as combating desertification.

The strategy also included the Department's challenges and ways to cope with them, opportunities with an environmental and economic dimension, and the areas that will be allocated to the pastures in different in various cities and regions of the emirate.

Concluding the meeting, a number of future recommendations were submitted, ensuring the sustainable development in pastoral fields, the development of livestock, and conservation of desert plants.