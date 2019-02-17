Al Qasba reveals exciting 2019 events calendar

Khuloud Salim Al Junaibi, General Manager of Al Qasba, expressed her enthusiasm in showcasing Al Qasba’s vision to the public. She said, “the aim is to foster humane and cultural ethics, as well as raise awareness among people on key issues that impact their day-to-day lives.”

Al Junaibi remarked that Al Qasba’s action plan 2019 aligns with Sharjah’s vision that seeks to nurture the cultural and artistic expertise of the community. This will be done through a series of programmes and events, which will contribute to the development of a knowledge-based society. She reiterated that these programmes will lead to the skill development of community members that will in turn lead to UAE’s development and prosperity.

Al Junaibi stressed that Al Qasba is dedicated to building influential agents of positive change, pointing out the importance of furthering the concerted efforts aimed at bolstering the stature of Sharjah as an incubator for art and culture, as well as a child-friendly city. She noted that the emirate upholds children’s rights and organises edutainment activities that enable kids to hone their skills and develop their capabilities, providing them with a platform to express their ideas and aspirations.

Al Junaibi underscored that Al Qasba is not only a destination that comprises an array of entertainment activities but also an attraction that inspires creativity and lifetime memories.

‘World of Stories’ theatre shows

Al Qasba will continue to organise the ‘World of Stories’, a series of theatrical performances for families and children that was launched in November 2018. Every month Masrah Al Qasba - theatre presents shows that are spectacular, instructive, immersive theatre pieces for children. All stories are beautiful adaptations of well-known fairy tales using dances, music and special visuals. These include shows like Cinderella, Pocahontas, Aladdin, Sindbad, Beauty and the Beast, Hercules, to name a few. These edutainment shows are aimed at teaching children about ancient stories, history and music.

Al Qasba Leisure Events Calender (2019)

Al Qasba will be organising a plethora of cultural, music and leisure activities along with edutainment workshops during every weekend of 2019 starting from February until December. The events include poetry reading and music concerts at various cafes and restaurants, in addition to reading sessions at Al Qasba Reading Club. Theatre and acting workshops will also be held for visitors of all age groups with “Treasure Hunting” being one of the highlight events that’ll be organised throughout the year. This is aimed at teaching young visitors various life and exploring skills.

Celebrations Upbeat in the UAE Innovation Month

In the UAE Innovation month, Al Qasba will organise a series of activities in line with UAE’s vision that seeks to promote a culture of innovation. As part of the celebrations Al Qasba will organise workshops by innovation experts, who will advise parents on grooming their children as future innovators, underscoring the importance of identifying their wards’ talents, special aptitudes and orientation in early years.

Ramadaniat Al Qasba

During the Holy month of Ramadan, Al Qasba’s walkways and buildings will be ornamented with lanterns, decorations and lights. Visitors can enjoy a variety of Iftar and Suhoor options across different genres of cuisines. Visitors to the emirate this time of the year, will have an opportunity to see Sharjah's cultural identity as one of the most prominent tourist destinations in the region and the world at its best.

Cinderella during Eid Al Fitr and Sindbad during Eid Al Adha

In the first day of Eid Al Fitr, travelling shows will be touring Al Qasba’s walkways, followed by a theatrical performance titled ‘Cinderella’. During Eid Al Adha, Al Qasba will be organising travelling shows, followed by a theatrical performance themed ‘Sindbad’, which forms part of the ‘World of Stories’ theatre shows.

Summer camp programmes and exciting summer

Keep your kids happily busy this summer with Al Qasba Summer Camp. Al Qasba, will organise a summer camp for kids during the two summer months of July and August. Enrol your kids during the week in fun-filled activities and workshops that combine education and entertainment, arts and science, and imagination. The camp will feature workshops run by trainers and professionals, and kids will be incentivised by certificates and gifts at the end of each week.

Pink Campaign of Al Qasba every October

Coming October, Al Qasba will provide free medical screenings as part of its celebration of the Breast Cancer Awareness Month which is in line with its vision to raise community awareness on breast cancer. The awareness campaign is aimed at raising and supporting cancer patients to help fight the disease through their will power.

Celebrating GCC countries’ national days

Al Qasba celebrates all national occasions such as the Flag Day, the UAE national day, by organising a host of folklore shows and traditional dance routines. Al Qasba marks the National Days of other countries in the Gulf by organising various activities that reflect the unique identity and culture of each country. Festivities include traditional food kiosks, old-style handicrafts and clothing outlets as well as folklore dances.

“Reflection” – Arts Festival

Al Qasba’s agenda for the year 2019 will feature the annual ‘Reflection Art Festival’, the first-of-its kind art festival that offers a unique platform to local and international artists, painters, sculptors, designers and musicians to showcase their talents and creativity. It further promises the local community a place to come, explore and enjoy the world of art with the participation of prestigious galleries, leading restaurants and cafés, talented artists, and government entities.

United in Celebration: International Days Celebration

As part of its social responsibility to highlighting international days, Al Qasba hosts throughout the year a series of events with customised programs and activities, including the International Day of Happiness, Mother's Day, Earth Hour, World Autism Awareness Day, the Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, Emirati Women's Day, World Children's Day, to name a few.

Glittering fireworks, musical parades, large scale public installations and food fiestas are all a part of the year-round mega show at Al Qasba that is aimed at showcasing the best practises of the Emirate and will highlight the importance of the Arab Identity and National Heritage.