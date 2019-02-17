Sharjah Ruler receives WKF’s President

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah welcomed the President of the World Karate Federation at the Ruler's office, in the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged talks on the various sports issues, highlighting Sharjah's interest in providing the appropriate environment for several athletes to develop their skills ,especially in international and regional championships.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah underscored the importance of investing continuously in developing sports capacities and competencies of the Emiratis, who constantly work to accomplish the global achievements and raise the UAE flag in various international events, strengthening the UAE's position in international sports competitions through numerous remarkable developments in various forums.

For his part, Antonio Espinós, President of the World Karate Federation (WKF) has lauded Sharjah’s efforts to support various sporting arenas, stressing on the emirate’s commitment and hard work in the development of individual sports, praising the quite exceptional success of the West Asian Karate Championship in Sharjah.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council; Sheikh Salem Bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office; Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Sports Council (SSC); Nasser Abdul Razzaq Al Razzouqi, President of the UAE Karate Federation; Dr. Ibrahim Al Qanas, President of the West Asian Karate Federation; Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club; and a number of board members of the Karate Federations.

At the end of the meeting, the Presidents of the World Karate Federation (WKF), the West Asian Karate Federation, the UAE Karate Federation; and the Chairman of the Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club presented a commemorative shield to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in recognition of His Highness’ unlimited support.