SDAA receives a delegation from MoI

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the services that are provided by the SDAA, including the Document Management System Privacy, which stipulates that all administrative units in government agencies shall implement the content of the special Document Management System Privacy, and its mechanisms, to improve the application process.

Hessa Ateeq Bourguiba, Director of Strategic Planning and Performance Department, stressed that these kind of visits raise the effort of SDAA to continue developing the mechanism and policies of the Authority, and implement the cooperation between the two parties in the field of electronic archiving.