Khalid Al Midfa: One million and 200 thousand visitors to Sharjah Lights Festival 2019

His Excellency Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the SCTDA, said in a statement to “Sharjah 24” that the festival has achieved great success and has provided a lot of creativity and art to the architectural monuments that have been illuminated in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Khalid Jassim Al Midfa explained that the number of visitors to the festival this year amounted to more than one million and 200 thousand visitors, up 20% from the last edition.

"Next year we will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the festival, and we will seek to make exceptional shows," Al Midfa said.

Chairman of the SCTDA thanked all those who contributed to the success of the festival from the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, all supporting government agencies and media partners, and the large audience that responded to and interacted with the activities of the festival.