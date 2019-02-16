Dibba Al Hisn Parents Council launches Quran Competition for People with Disabilities

Commenting on the contest, Abdullah Mohammed Al Riyami, the team leader of the contest, stressed that the aim of this competition is to support parents in improving students' academic level, instilling religious and moral values in students, activating the role of community partnership and supporting all segments of society through different programmes.

For her part, Safia Hassan Al Nuaimi, the general coordinator of the competition, said that the contest’s categories include intellectual disability, autism, motor impairment, audio and visual, as well as the most beautiful performance and voice in the recitation of the holy Quran.