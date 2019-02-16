SEWA honoured by Singapore's "Diamond"

Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, expressed his appreciation for this honour, pointing out the importance of concerted international efforts to rationalise consumption according to the best programmes and modern technological systems, achieve sustainable development and prepare leading cadres in all fields.

He stressed that the Authority is working in accordance with a strategy to ensure the definition of the objectives and challenges faced by the energy and water sectors at the international and regional levels, and to develop plans and programmes that guarantee the right of future generations to these resources.

He pointed out that the programme was implemented in 10 factories and large companies, and reduced more than 30% of consumption, especially during the peak hour, during which consumption of energy increases, thus contributing to the stability of electrical networks. The second programme was applied to production units so that the most fuel-efficient units are used reducing the consumption rate and protecting the environment.

He added that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, have a great impact and contributed to the development and launch of many initiatives in the field of preserving the environment and the achieving sustainable development.

Dr. Al Leem received the honourary award from Dallon Kay, the President and CEO of Diamond Energy Group.