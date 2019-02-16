Abdullah bin Salem attends GCC Cup for horses, honours winners

Sheikh Abdullah attended the musical performances from the military band before he and the audience witnessed the beauty show of the Arabian thoroughbreds.

Then, Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem crowned the winners of the different furlongs of the GCC Cup. He also honoured the winners of the second edition of five-star Sharjah Ruler’s Cup.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem also watched the 1700 –metre fifth furlong of the GCC Cup.

The GCC Cup is devoted for horses bred in the Gulf countries, with the aim of enhancing the status of local production of Arabian horses in the GCC countries.

The race and honouring ceremony also saw the attendance of Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Qasimi, President of the SERC, Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Prince Fahd bin Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Essa Hilal Al Hazami, Secretary General of Sharjah Sports Council, a number of horse owners and breeders as well as horse racing fans and enthusiasts.