SUPC launches initiative to define streets’ design

The initiative, launched during a workshop organised by the Council last Thursday at the Hilton Sharjah Hotel, keeps abreast of the aspirations of the Emirate of Sharjah and its vision to establish a modern infrastructure in line with the design orientations, modern urban planning and sustainable development standards to meet Sharjah's rapid development needs in various fields.

The workshop was attended by Eng. Khalid Al Ali, Secretary General of the Sharjah Urban Planning Council, Eng. Sulaiman Al Hajri, Director of Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, and about 60 participants representing various government, private and academic departments.

The initiative is in support of the efforts of the SUPC to achieve the United Nations goals of sustainable development by 2030, particularly with regard to increasing the proportion of people who have easy access to public transport, access to safe, sustainable and low cost transport systems, safe access to population’s all group ages, including children, the elderly, and people with motor disabilities, to public and green places.

Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Urban Planning Council, (SUPC), said that the participation of government and private sector stakeholders in preparing the guide and understanding their vision for the future of Sharjah in relation to streets and public places is a key element in the success of the project. He added that the council will seek to use the guide during the design, construction, renovation and modification of streets and projects of public areas in Sharjah.

Sheikh Khalid continued that the launch of the new guide initiative reflects the commitment of the Sharjah Urban Planning Council to enhance the quality of life for residents of the emirate.