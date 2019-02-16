Sharjah Traffic and Licensing center organises a brainstorming session with customers

Lt. Col. Humaid Al Jallaf, Acting Director of the Department of Licencing Drivers and Vehicles, affirmed the keenness of the Sharjah Police to constantly review the services provided to customers and to develop, modernise and improve them in order to provide distinguished services and high quality for the convenience of customers.

The brainstorming session was aimed to provide a range of constructive comments and positive suggestions from customers and positively interacted with the topics on traffic and licensing services in Sharjah.