SCI reconstructs a needy family home

Abdullah Saif Bin Hendi, Director of Support Services Department at SCI, said that the Charity, in its internal assistance, helps families to furnish and rebuild their homes, as well as to renovate them and provide them with household appliances, He pointed out that the Department of Internal Assistance receives applications from applicants for housing construction, or to report such cases through the benefactors, then these files are studied by a committee specialised in the Charity, after that the field visits are carried out, explaining that in this case, information was delivered that a family resident in one of Sharjah areas is living in a dilapidated house, not suitable for living, and accordingly opened a file of the situation and what was stated in the field visit report. It was found that the family had debts, and they were given money for their dept.

The Charity also provided monthly assistance to enable the family to provide the necessary living conditions. The report found that the house was dilapidated, unsuitable for living and lacked the necessary household and electrical appliances, and it was directed to start a process of renovating the house and replacing the dilapidated doors and windows with new ones, in cooperation with the Samaya volunteer team in our campaign “Hayatuna Emaar" Stage III", who, in turn, , and coordination with the company doors that have been replacing old doors and windows with new ones to be ready for living within three days, and this work is not the first one, but many of their work and cooperation in the past in many projects and charity initiatives that have been provided for needy families.

He continued: They gave the family a temporarily house, until the completion of the repair and re-equip their house in a way that is fit to live again, and the Department of Internal Assistance of the Charity provided all electrical and household appliances in the house, which brought joy and pleasure to the members of the family who thanked the Charity and the benefactors after the family became warm and stable.

The Charity considered providing assistance to families, is a charity duty established by parents and grandparents, which became a ritual in the charities in the UAE, especially the SCI, which is a pioneer of projects to support the needy and deserving. Bin Hindi pointed to the role of philanthropists in supporting the projects of the Charity, not only in donation but by informing us of the cases that are sufficient, then we study the cases, and then take the necessary decision and determine the type and size of appropriate assistance in order to suit the decent life of the needy and protect their dignity.