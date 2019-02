In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Sarkal pointed out that Spartan race tests the athletic and endurance limits of these new-age Spartans. Everyone considers as a winner, and all the Spartans receive a medal.

He added: “It is my first time that I participate in Spartan race, where I enjoyed the beauty of the city.”

Al Sarkal concluded that the aim of these events and sports activities is to promote the charming mountains and desert of Mleiha.