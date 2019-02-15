Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi inaugurates “Come On Kerala 2019"

The event is organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in collaboration with a leading newspaper, Gulf Madhyamam, at Expo Centre Sharjah, from Feb 14-16.

Following the inauguration, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah binSultan Al Qasimi toured the exhibition pavilions, where he was briefed on the exhibition which features a wide range of exhibitions, showcasing industrial products, large corporate houses and semi-government organisations as well as a wide variety of start-up platforms, agricultural and rural based entrepreneurial ventures.

Commenting on the event, Abdulla bin Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), expressed his pleasure to inaugurate this event which translates the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to promote the industrial sector and expand areas of cooperation between the emirate of Sharjah and Kerala.