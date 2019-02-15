Saqr Al Qasimi: Sharjah hosting of the Triathlon Challenge is an important message to the society

Shaikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi added to "Sharjah 24" that the challenge of triathlon and the hosting of Team Angel Wolf.

2019 Special Olympic World Summer Games in Al Hamriyah in Sharjah is an invitation to the community that the UAE is a peaceful country and provides great support to its disabled children, and today's event enhances Sharjah's standing in all areas of society and sports.

He pointed out that the organisation and hosting of these events complement the efforts of the Emirate of Sharjah to support this category of society, and stresses the embrace of its disabled children, and the Emirate will host during the current period and a number of sporting events for people with disabilities.