Awqaf Department, SGMB Contact Centre enhance cooperation

Khaled Omar Al Naqbi, Director of the Sharjah Contact Centre received a delegation from Sharjah Awqaf Department headed by Tariq Al Hosani, Director of the Department’s Khorfakkan Branch.

During the meeting, Al Naqbi highlighted the Centre’s objectives of serving customers dealing with the Government of Sharjah, facilitating public transactions with various departments and bodies, and cooperating with many of these bodies and hosting their contact centres. The possibility of benefiting from and developing services delivered to the public was also discussed at the meeting.

Al Naqbi said that the centre follows the approach of the Emirate of Sharjah, and in view of the importance of the Department and its vital functions of managing and investing in the Waqf funds, the cooperation will undoubtedly contribute to enhancing the performance of each side and the effectiveness of the services provided by the Department to the public.