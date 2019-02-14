Bin Khadem: ‘Team Angel Wolf’ challenge embodies UAE vision of integrating people with disability

Bin Khadem said that the triathlon is an important part of the hosting, affirming that the participation of the members of the community of sportsmen and people with disability expresses the real meaning of the Special Olympics which holds the meanings of unity, solidarity, tolerance and love. It also highlights the global status of the UAE in leadership and support of humanitarian projects placing it on the map of world agenda and events in its high –standard potential of organising and hosting world’s most prestigious events.

He hailed the support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah in successfully highlighting the Special Olympics host cities programme which is consistent with His highness’ vision of the emirate in support of people with disability and subduing all challenges and obstacles that may preclude their effective participation and integration into the community.

He clarified that the Programme is the largest programme for cultural exchange in the region providing the opportunity to participating delegations to learn about the Emirati civilisation and culture and enabling them to familiarise themselves with the UAE principles and the deeply established authentic values as well as highlighting its achievements and its high humanitarian message of integrating people with disability.