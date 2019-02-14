SM concludes participation in ‘Innovation Month’

The Municipality has been keen to be present at this event, to highlight its excellence and success through many innovations and innovative workshops to consolidate the concept of innovation and creativity, and to contribute effectively to the formation of clear visions for innovators, and to help make the Municipality a strategic and active partner in establishing the concept of innovation in the long- run.

Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, said that the UAE Innovation Month is a real opportunity to showcase the government departments’ best and latest services and facilities for people. He added that the event is also a fertile environment that embraces the most innovative ideas.

He emphasised that innovation is an approach the Municipality adopts with a distinguished working environment and employees who always seek to come out with the best, saying that the UAE Innovation Month is one of the initiatives that reflects our leadership's keenness to support and establish the culture of innovation, and to provide all the elements of its success.

He pointed out that the Municipality showcased an innovative model for a mobile pumping station, Al Sadd pump at the event.