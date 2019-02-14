‘Energy Conference’ in Sharjah addresses 20 work papers

The Forum addressed a number of topics related to the future of Water and energy sectors, supply and demand management programmes, rationalisation of consumption and identification of the social, economic and environmental impacts of consumption and production of energy and water. The Forum also discussed a number of procedures and standards necessary to achieve and develop sustainable development objectives.

Eng. Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) and founder and CEO of Al Leem Knowledge Centre, opened the conference in the presence of more than 600 experts and representatives of companies and research centres from 10 countries during which 20 papers addressed.

A number of proposals and recommendations were proposed at the four – day conference including the importance of conducting a detailed study to define the economic and social impacts of methods of production and consumption of energy and water, cooperation to employ technology in rationalising energy and water, and allocating financial support to implement proper research projects.

He proposed comprehensive prospects to develop 21 objectives of sustainable development and procedures necessary to achieve these objectives. He also urged the need for exchanging expertise and mutual work to find innovative solutions to challenges facing the water and energy sectors.

He pointed out that the conference called on conserving and rationalising energy use, building intelligent networks and raising the operational efficiency of the production plants, to reduce carbon emissions, protect the environment as a strategic choice for the future of our generations. Other recommendations were dealt with at the closing ceremony of the conference.

The Conference called for the need to improve the efficiency of energy use by using high-efficiency technologies, inviting international companies to invest in this field, use the latest global technology for water recycling for agricultural and industrial purposes and to introduce concepts of optimal use of energy and water in school curricula.

The exhibition was attended by a number of local and international companies that reviewed their products and efforts in the field of sustainable development, especially in the energy and water sectors.