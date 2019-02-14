Mansour bin Nassar: Sharjah Public Finance Award approves the winner’s names

Bin Nassar added that the agenda of the meeting discussed several topics, including the final report of the jury.

Dr. Nassar pointed out that the award goes through its first session, which was already launched in 2015, when it was issued a decree establishing and organising and forming its board of trustees. The promotion of the award was opened and the nomination was opened, which received great interest both inside the state from the government financial institutions or outside it by the ministries Arab countries.

The Secretary-General of the Award confirmed that the results were approved and will be announced soon by the The Arab Organization for Administrative Development, during a press conference.