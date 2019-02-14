Sharjah’s Week of Innovation concludes final events at University City

The events through the Week, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohamed Bin Sultan Al-Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, was led with over 200 innovative efforts included a variety of activities involved workshops and exhibitions participated by federal & local, government & private sectors motivated by interactions and debate sessions organized for 3 days, included the telecommunications Regulatory Authority (UAE Hackathon- Data for Happiness (second cycle) and along with representation from important firms, the final day of the Sharjah’s Week of Innovation was attended by VIPs and huge numbers of people included students from schools & universities, parents and even kids from different ages.

In the same context, Ahmed Obaid Al-Qaseer, Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah at the University City Hall reiterated that the events for this year shed more lights on the UAE and enhance the role through launching series of excellent initiatives that opened doors before adopting innovations for crucial and active sectors in relation to renewal energy, sustainability, health care and technologies as enablers, this besides, making our best to motivate the people of Sharjah to leading a vital role in areas of invention for the UAE.

He appreciated the quantum leap of promotion witnessed during the Sharjah Innovation Week, assuring that this will reflect inventive thoughts and encourage spirit of competition and giving glad tidings of news about a fruitful & successful future that full with achievements and successful performance. His Excellency stressed on focusing these to aligning a piercing vision with upcoming generations needs so that the youth at all levels be able to proceed education, knowledge and science. The attendance of huge companies at Sharjah Innovation Week ensures the companies confidence in the rapid advancement of the UAE and higher status as achieved by the Emirate of Sharjah in addition to the worldwide reputation enjoyed by the UAE as a whole.

During the the last day, His Excellency distributed certificates of appreciation to all participants and appreciated the efforts shown during the Week and extended his assessment to the media team and social media for spreading information and apprising public and students with the importance of innovation and its role in promoting life patterns. He added.

On the 7th closing day, three workshops were held, included a session in which a group debate discussion was conducted, people at the session exchanged ideas and views about their inventive journeys and workshop at the Tolerance hall discussed the digital transformation and people got learned about the future technology in which all people got related to technology.