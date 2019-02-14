Al Shamsi attends a seminar on" Expo 2020 Dubai "

Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi affirmed his confidence in the UAE's ability to organise, host and make this world event a success with its human cadres, who have the expertise and efficiency to take care of such major international events.

The participants were briefed on the history of the previous International Expo, which was launched in 1851, during which some of the most important innovations and achievements were revealed and how Expo 2020 Dubai will stimulate growth for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.