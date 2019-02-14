SCPN organises a seminar on the UAE Innovation Month

This came in cooperation with the Emirates Association of Lawyers and Jurists, Sharjah Center for Learning Disabilities, sponsored by the Department of Suburbity and Rural Affairs, and the Sharjah Cooperative Society, as part of its participation in the events of the Emirates Innovation Month in Sharjah, where Dr. Ghada Ahmed from the Sharjah Center for Learning Disabilities, lawyer Iman Rifai, of the Emirates Association of Lawyers and Jurists, and consultant Hind Bedwawi, which was managed by Abdul Raouf.

SCPN will complete its seminars at other stations and sites on Tuesday (19 February), at the Council of the Muwailih Subdivision in Al Nof, and next Tuesday (26 February), in the Council of the suburb of Mujider in the area of Talaa. The seminar focused on the importance of innovation in education, in various aspects, especially the psychological, legal and educational aspects, and the importance of socialization and its role in encouraging and motivating for innovation to be a great title in all areas that would constitute real added value and quality for children and raise their awareness.

Sheikha Balhol, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of SCPN, said: "We are very interested in participating in the Emirates Innovation Month. It clearly reflects the State's approach to promoting a culture of innovation and continuous work to encourage the various segments of society to present innovative ideas, and to prepare a generation of innovators who are capable of making positive changes in human life and in line with the vision of rational leadership that views innovation as a daily approach, culture and style in all fields. It achieves qualitative leaps in work and strategies, thus contributing to building a knowledge society capable of keeping up with changes and challenges. A better future, and the emphasis on the Country status globally.

She pointed out that the seminar held on Tuesday at the Khalidiya Council in the Al Khan area, with the participation of Dr. Ghada Ahmed, lawyer Iman Rifai and Chancellor Hind Bedwawi, will be followed next Tuesday by another seminar in the Council of Muwailih district in the Nouf region, and next Tuesday, a third seminar In the council of the suburb of Mughider in the area of Talaa.

Child is a partner in the process of education

Chancellor Hind Al-Bedwawi talked about the positive educational style and creativity in education, and touched on the stages in which the personality of human and the basic factors that creates the personality, especially the genetic factors, environmental factors, and educational patterns. She focused on the erroneous educational patterns that create children who are not psychologically fit. She also discussed the importance of diagnosing abnormal behavior and the need to correct it through positive education.

Al-Bedwawi presented some examples and situations, such as delay in speech and learning difficulties, and parents' and educational centers role in dealing with these cases. She also referred to the process of using the child as a means of revenge against the other party, and how can we develop his physical and mental abilities by investing his energy and characteristics, such as leadership traits, which contributes to the importance of the child to be a partner in the process of education at home.

Dr. Ghada Ahmed, from the Sharjah Center for Learning Disabilities, highlighted the rules of education in early intervention, stressing the importance of sound education in this early childhood from the birth up to six years.

From her side lower Iman Al Rifai from the Emirates Association of Lawyers and Jurists, said that the laws in UAE are in place to protect and preserve rights of children. And Wadima law is to insure the rights protection for children. She pointed to the cybercrime Act which punishes those who attempt to exploit children electronically, or force them to conduct improper behavior, photographing and publishing their images, and that parental control from parents in a creative way is essential to instinct values in .children