52 women graduate from NAMA’s Badiri Business Entrepreneurship Programme

In 2018, Shbeemann Consultancy came on board to further customise the programme’s curriculum. This mindset changing and entrepreneurship-training programme is tailored to strengthening the business acumen of the UAE’s women and enhance their entrepreneurial skills.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Reem BinKaram, Director of NAMA; Saro Nakashian, CEO, EFE (Palestine), in addition to Lina Shbeeb, Managing Partner at Shbeemann Consultancy. They presented graduation certificates to all participants, and BinKaram also honoured BBEP’s supporting partners.

Congratulating the new graduates, BinKaram said: “Empowering women to become active and influential members of society by helping them grow and develop as successful entrepreneurs is fundamental to sustainable development.” She noted that BBEP aims to fuel the establishment of an optimal UAE society where women can realise their entrepreneurial potential and develop the skills required to start their own businesses.

BinKaram added: “The Badiri Academy was launched to realise the collective vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of NAMA, to offer women the training and education they need to help them establish themselves as influential players in society. To this end the Academy has launched platforms like BBEP, the Badiri Social Entrepreneurship Programme (BSEP), and the free online global learning platform, Badiri E-Academy.”

Saro Nakashian, CEO of Palestine EFE, said: “The successful graduation of two classes of BBEP entrepreneurs is a fruition of Sheikha Jawaher’s immense support in empowering women and advancing them economically and socially. The fact that we embrace the same vision is the main reason behind our successful partnership, which has resulted in the creation of 52 confident women who have what it takes to turn their business ideas into successful enterprises.”

Content Developer and trainer Lina Shbeib highlighted the immense potential displayed by every BBEP participant she coached and interacted with during the programme, saying their capability for innovation and business leadership will enhance the overall entrepreneurship sector in the UAE, particularly Sharjah.

Bashaer Jamal Al Yateem from BBEP’s 2018 batch highlighted how the programme played a key role in equipping her with specific skills like financial planning and marketing, in addition to learning the right way of ideation, and how to identify and reach her target segments. She emphasised how BBEP offered her valuable insights into gauging competition and sharpened her critical thinking skills.

Naeema Al Ameeri, one of the graduates of the 2017 batch, winner of the Sharjah Economic Excellence Award - Sharjah Entrepreneur Category 2017, said BBEP enhanced her knowledge and greatly added to her experience. “The programme reflects Sharjah’s strategic approach to advancing and empowering women,” she noted.

BBEP (formerly known as Jeel) is comprised of two stages. The first stage is the five-day “Entrepreneur Development Camp”, which qualifies participants to take part in the programme, and helps them discover their potential and develop their entrepreneurial skills. The camp is mandatory for those applying to the Badiri Business Entrepreneurship Programme, but can also be taken as an independent workshop.

The “Entrepreneur Development Camp” is held several times a year in different parts of Sharjah to benefit the largest possible number of women.

The second stage of BBEP, the intensive BBEP course, takes participants on an in-depth seven-week exploration of entrepreneurship through classroom training, and four to five weeks of fieldwork, professional guidance and technical support.

The concept of entrepreneurship in the UAE, and how to develop one’s business model idea and modify it through market research are the core focuses of this course. The programme also assists participants to develop their marketing, finance, administrative and operational know-how.

The 2019 edition of BBEP will be delivered between April – October, across several locations in Sharjah. Interested applicants can register at: https://namawomen.ae/en/bbep-short-form/