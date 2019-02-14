SSFA Board of Trustees honours committee members and volunteers

The ceremony, which was held at Al Rawi restaurant at Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah, was attended by His Excellency Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the SSFA’s Board of Trustees, Her Excellency Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Secretary General of the SSFA Board of Trustees, as well as a number of committee heads, aside from the members and volunteers who were awarded during the event.

Speaking on behalf of the ceremony, His Excellency Issa Hilal Al Hazami, said: “It brings us great pride to honor the hardworking women and men of the second edition of the award. Through their efforts and volunteerism, we were successful in communicating a strong, impactful and inspirational national message to all citizens of the UAE, that family sports will always have a strong mark and presence in our UAE culture and identity.”

He continued: “We consider this achievement as our primary success factor, where each committee member and volunteer played a crucial role in accomplishing the award’s positive credibility, transparency and public interest, covering a wider range of entries through 6 different categories, opening the door to more UAE families of different needs and achievements to participate and share their success stories.”

On her part, Her Excellency Nada Askar Al Naqbi said: “We congratulate all our committee members and volunteers for their team spirit and passion in transforming the award’s mission and vision into a successful and inspirational reality. Today, we stand proud for being a part of the biggest and first of its kind initiative in the UAE.”

She continued: “We see this achievement as an important addition to the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Ruler of Sharjah; and his wife Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Supreme Council for Family Affairs and Chairperson of SSFA; who continuously support initiatives that involve team work, and diversification of ideas; to support and recognise national talent and Emirati success stories.”

Held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Supreme Council for Family Affairs and Chairperson of SSFA, the award recently wrapped up its second edition crowning 6 UAE sports families with prizes worth AED 800,000 under a prestigious ceremony at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, under the presence of Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Ruler’s Office.