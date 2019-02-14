Sharjah Light Festival illuminates the way for special CSS route

CSS will be plying four buses – two on the blue route, two on the orange route – for this one-hour tour, taking sightseers on a six-stop tour through Sharjah, displaying to them the following landmarks: Palm Oasis - Khalid Lagoon, AL Noor Mosque, Khalid Lagoon, Al Qasba, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mega Mall, and Sharjah City Municipality.

Each of these landmarks is also a hop-on or hop-off destination, allowing people flexibility to choose their embarking and disembarking points, which also gives them the option to explore any of the abovementioned destinations in detail.

Another option is a 13-stop tour, which will cover the Central Souq, Central Souq II, Al Noor Island, Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Al Khan Beach I & II, Sharjah Aquarium, Souq Al Jubail, Heart of Sharjah, Sharjah Islamic Museum, Rain Room and Mega Mall.

Buses will be starting from all stops mentioned on both routes, every 30 minutes. 7:30-10:00 pm. The CSS special six-stop tour will be available instead of their night tour until the end of the Sharjah Light Festival 2019, on February 16.

The bus tours organised by CSS, a collaboration between the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and City Sightseeing Worldwide, is a favourite activity for visitors who come to discover a city of gems, and a great attraction for residents as well who want to see their town in a different light, illuminated by the Sharjah Light Festival.

Ahmed Al Qaseer, COO of Shurooq, has highlighted the purpose of introducing this new tour, saying: “The Sharjah Light Festival is a one-of-a-kind celebration of imagination, art and technology. The festival is in its ninth edition and witnessing renowned artists from around the world celebrate science, creativity and heritage in a display of lights, colours and music with the emirate’s top landmarks offering them a background. The festival is a must-go for tourists visiting at this time as well as families living in Sharjah and the UAE, as it is entertaining, engaging and informative – all at once.”

With an array of tour options, world-class passenger facilities and delivery of state-of-the-art sightseeing experiences, City Sightseeing Sharjah has been called the best tourist activity in Sharjah by renowned tourism website, TripAdvisor. Tickets for the tours are available from more than 60 destinations across Sharjah, Ajman and Dubai. Tickets are also available online via the City Sightseeing Sharjah website: www.city-sightseeing.com.